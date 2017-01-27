

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Travelling across time zones can have degrading effects on players' performance, a study by the Northwestern University revealed. The research has analysed data of more than two decades to understand the impact of jet-lag on baseball players. The result of the study was published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



Jet-lag or de-synchronosis is a temporary sleep disorder. When you enter a new time zone, the internal biological clocks will find it difficult to synchronize with the new time zone. The difference in light exposure and eating times would make things worse. Usually jet-lag will be resolved normally in days to weeks. Sometimes, medication and light therapy may be required.



Eastward travel is found to be more taxing as it would speed up the biological clock. The study has found that the jet-lag effect can even ruin the home-field advantage for teams.



While analyzing MLB games since 1992, researcher Ravi Allada and his team have found that players under the influence of jet-lag tended to steal fewer bases and get fewer doubles. As they feel sleepy, the aggressiveness of the players will be lost and decisions might be delayed. They players were found to be struggling to adjust shift from one time zone to another. Pitching is found to be affected the most.



The study suggested that more time should be given to players to adjust to a new time zone and thus travel must be planned in advance. Nowadays players demand more days to recover.



