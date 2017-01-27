

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The war of words triggered by US decision to impose tax on Mexican imports to pay for the planned border wall continued Friday with President Donald Trump accusing Mexico of taking advantage of the U.S. for long.



'Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!,' he said on Twitter.



Earlier this week, the president signed an executive order to build a wall along the 3,200 kilometer long border that separates the United States from Mexico, one of Trump's key election campaign pledges.



It was followed by a suggestion to impose a 20 percent tax on goods imported from Mexico to pay for the expenses of the massive wall.



Trump also said that if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the wall, then it would be better to cancel the Mexican president's upcoming meeting with his American counterpart.



Provoked by the suggestion, Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a visit to the US, which had been scheduled for next week.



Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray made it clear that paying for the wall is simply not negotiable.



'It would be the American consumer who would be paying,' as the tax would make Mexican imports more expensive for US consumers, Luis Videgaray told reporters at the Mexican embassy in Washington Thursday.



It is said that the rocky US-Mexico ties put at risk millions of American jobs as well as cooperation on immigration and national security.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX