Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Investment Edison issues research review on Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (HAST) 27-Jan-2017 / 15:25 GMT/BST / London, UK, 27 January 2017 Edison issues research review on Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (HAST) Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust (HAST) invests in a portfolio of specialist and alternative funds with the objective of beating longer-term global equity market returns. It allocates assets to five main types of strategy - hedge funds, private equity, property, specialist geography and specialist sector - focusing on funds that private investors would be unable or unlikely to access individually. After a three-year reconstruction process following its move to Henderson, the portfolio now represents the 30-40 best ideas of the investment team, and recent performance has improved dramatically. The trust has instituted a progressive dividend policy and also recently announced a special dividend. At 25 January 2017, HAST's shares traded at an 11.9% discount to cum-income net asset value. While wider than the average for peers in the AIC Flexible Investment sector, this is the narrowest point in three years and compares with averages for the trust over one, three and five years of 19.4%, 18.1% and 17.1% respectively, reflecting strong share price performance since mid-2016. HAST manages its discount using tender offers, with 4.3m shares currently being repurchased at a 5% discount to NAV minus costs. The managers also see raising awareness of the trust's differentiated investment strategy and improved performance as key to achieving a sustained narrowing in the discount. Click here [1] to view the full report All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website: www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an international equity research firm with a team of over 70 analysts, investment and roadshow professionals and works with both large and smaller capitalised companies, blue chip institutional investors, wealth managers, private equity and corporate finance houses to support their capital markets activity. Edison provides services to more than 420 retained corporate and investor clients from offices in London, New York, Frankfurt and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:* Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research | | |[5] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Google+ |https://plus.google.com/105425025202328783163/posts | | |[8] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 539693 27-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e500f6a7e8aef2c0b74d68486f93b94c&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=458242cd593a57f9ae78ac45643b17d2&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7803d83957ec2e8c495b1485a1c1f930&application_id=539693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

