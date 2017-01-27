LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF; TSX: APY

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC attached:(ii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP iii ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is 26/01/2017 crossed or reached:(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 27/01/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or 11% reached:(vi, vii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type Situation previous to Resulting situation after the triggering of the triggering transaction shares if transaction possible using the ISIN CODE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number Number of Number of voting % of voting Shares of Voting shares rights rights (x) Rights ------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20,270,188 20,270,188 18,578,644 18,578,644 N/A 10.99% N/A GB0006449366 ------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument date(xiii) Conversion voting voting Period(xiv) rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of voting financial price date Conversion rights instrument rights instrument (xvii) period refers to (xix, xx) (xviii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nominal Delta -------------- N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18,578,644 10.99% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: N/A --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: Milly Porter ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7412 1702 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



