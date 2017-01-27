Technavio market research analysts forecast the express delivery market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the express delivery market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report lists Business-to-business (B2B), Business-to-consumer (B2C), and Consumer-to-consumer (C2C), of which the B2B segment accounted for close to 76% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio transportation and logistics analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the express delivery market in Europe:

Growth in e-commerce industry in Europe

Growing demand for express delivery services in medical and emergency healthcare sectors

Growing demand for same-day delivery services in Europe

The e-commerce industry in Europe is growing annually at 11.5% since 2015, with over 55% of the revenue generated by the e-commerce industry in Europe coming from Western European countries that include Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. E-commerce customers, seek fast delivery services and reduced delivery costs. This has resulted in express delivery service companies in Europe to adopt new methods to improvise their resource planning and last mile operations and ensure that customers get their parcels within the stipulated time.

"Express delivery companies are adopting innovative approaches and implementing advanced technologies, to improve efficiency and increase delivery rates. The innovations include optimization techniques, visibility, and improved customer communication," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research.

E-commerce companies require the services of express delivery vendors to distribute shipments to their clients, thereby driving the growth of the express delivery market in Europe. Major players in the market like UPS and Deutsche Post DHL deliver products within one to three business days.

Growing demand for express delivery services in medical and emergency healthcare sectors

Express delivery services for medical emergencies and urgent transportation of samples and specimens are vital for any hospital, medical clinic, or testing lab. Quick transportation between hospitals, medical clinics, and healthcare facilities is essential. Vendors in the European market are focusing on improving the delivery time of medical emergency products and samples by implementing route optimization tools to keep track of the delivery and to ensure timely delivery of the products. Failing to do so will result in the deterioration of samples and specimens, which can ultimately lead to imprecise results.

"Express delivery companies like FedEx offer a wide range of specialty packaging for healthcare products during transportation, which includes safe compressor containers, thermal blankets, dry ice containers, and deep frozen solutions," says Sharan.

Growing demand for same-day delivery services in Europe

Since 2010, many parcel and logistics companies such as Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, PS, and DPD have started operations of the same-day delivery model. Same-day delivery orders are delivered within 24 hours after purchasing them or in a chosen time frame within the same day, for instance, between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Over 45% of consumers in the Western European countries that include Germany, France, the UK, and Sweden are willing to pay an additional amount as delivery charges for same day delivery services

In addition to the convenience of the online consumers, the retailers who implement same-day delivery benefit from these services, as it helps improve their market position with respect to brick and mortar retailers and other online retail competitors.

