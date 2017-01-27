Global Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2021: Increasing Mobile Phone Integration with the Telematics System - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.28% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing mobile phone integration with the telematics system and vehicle diagnostics based insurance programs. The use of mobile phones for connected vehicle service offerings (by enabling telematics capability on mobile phones) has been in use for more than a decade now. However, the significantly higher financial benefits associated with such practices are likely to drive the usability of several connected car offerings. Though mobile phones cannot entirely substitute a complete telematics application package, several telematics services can be offered through the device.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expanding used commercial vehicles market. The marketplace for used cars and commercial vehicles has become significantly lucrative for independent dealers and OEM-owned dealer networks. Sources indicate that the used car sales are a few times higher than new car sales, displaying a huge number of options for used car buyers. This makes for very competitive prices. Buyers of used cars prize additional servicing requirements of the vehicle in addition to considering the price and options to choose from.

Key Vendors:



Continental

Bosch

Vector Informatik

Vidiwave



Other Prominent Vendors:



Actia

Automatic

AVL DITEST

Benedix

CarShield

Carvoyant

Dash Labs

Delphi

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market drivers



Part 08: Market challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zswq24/global_commercial

