Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $17.8 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), rising geriatric population & changing lifestyle habits, and recent technological developments of congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment devices.



Depending on the Product the market is segregated into counter pulsation devices, pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), and ventricular assist devices (VAD). Further, pacemakers segment divided into external pacemakers, implantable pacemakers. Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) segment is categorized into cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers (CRT-P), cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-D). Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) segment is segregated into subcutaneous ICDs, transvenous ICDs. Ventricular assist devices (VAD) segmented by right ventricular assist devices (RVAD), biventricular assist devices (BIVAD), and left ventricular assist devices (LVAD).



By end user the market is classified into specialized cardiovascular disease treatment centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market, By Product



5 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market, By End User



6 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Companies Mentioned



Berlin Heart GmbH

Biotronik SE & Co., KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Medtronic

ReliantHeart, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

MicroMed Cardiovascular Inc.

Thoratec

World Heart Corporation

AbioMed

HeartWare International, Inc.

LivaNova PLC



