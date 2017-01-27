Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024 - Market to Reach $13.9 Billion as Awareness Increases and Drugs Improve - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "PharmaPoint: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report to their offering.

Growth is expected in the global ADHD marketplace, despite the market being widely genericized. This will be driven largely by the anticipated launch of assets from the heavily populated ADHD pipeline, as these products offer clinical advantages that will drive strong uptake. Furthermore, the number of drug-treated patients will increase over the forecast period, driven by increased treatment rates throughout the 7MM, particularly in the adult age group.

Scope

- Overview of ADHD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized ADHD market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2014 and forecast for ten years to 2024.

- Key topics covered include market characterization, unmet needs, R&D and clinical trials assessment, late stage clinical trial analysis and implications for the ADHD therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: focus on 13 late-stage pipeline ADHD drugs discussing emerging trends as well as an overview of earlier phase drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ADHD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview



3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology



3.1.1 Etiology



3.1.2 Pathophysiology



3.2 Classification



3.2.1 Predominantly Inattentive Type



3.2.2 Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive Type



3.2.3 Combined Type



3.2.4 Other Specified ADHD Type



3.2.5 Unspecified Type



3.2.6 Severity



3.3 Symptoms



3.4 Prognosis



4 Epidemiology



4.1 Disease Background



4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities



4.3 Global Trends



4.3.1 US



4.3.2 5EU



4.3.3 Japan



4.4 Forecast Methodology



4.4.1 Sources Used Tables



4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods



4.4.3 Sources Not Used



4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for ADHD (2014-2024)



4.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD



4.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD



4.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD



4.5.4 Age-Standardized Prevalence of ADHD



4.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ADHD by Subtype



4.6 Discussion



4.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight



4.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis



4.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

5 Disease Management



5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview



5.1.1 Diagnosis



5.1.2 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs



5.1.3 Clinical Practice



6 Competitive Assessment



6.1 Overview



6.2 Product Profiles - Amphetamine (Stimulant)



6.2.1 Dextroamphetamine



6.2.2 Desoxyn (methamphetamine)



6.2.3 Adderall XR (Mixed amphetamine Salts)



6.2.4 Vyvanse (lisdexamphetamine dimesylate)



6.2.5 Dyanavel XR (Liquid Amphetamine XR)



6.2.6 Adzenys XR-ODT (Amphetamine Extended Release-Orally Disintegrating Tablet)



6.3 Product Profiles - Methylphenidate (Stimulant)



6.3.1 Ritalin LA



6.3.2 Concerta



6.3.3 Medikinet XL



6.3.4 Metadate CD



6.3.5 Methylin



6.3.6 Focalin



6.3.7 Daytrana



6.3.8 Quillivant XR/Quillichew



6.3.9 Aptensio XR



6.4 Product Profiles - Non-stimulants



6.4.1 Strattera (Atomoxetine Hydrochloride)



6.4.2 Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride)



6.4.3 Kapvay (Clonidine)



6.4.4 Other Therapeutic Classes

7 Unmet Need and Opportunity Analysis



7.1 Overview



7.2 More Effective, Longer-Lasting, and/or Non-stimulant Treatment Options



7.3 Clinically Relevant, Head-to-Head Comparisons



7.4 Improved Diagnostic Tests



7.5 Education and Recognition of ADHD



7.6 Discontinuation and Long-Term Safety of Stimulants



8 Pipeline Assessment



8.1 Overview



8.2 Clinical Trial Mapping



8.2.1 Clinical Trials by Class



8.3 Overview of Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



8.4 Promising Amphetamine Drugs in Clinical Development



8.4.1 NT-0201 (Liquid Amphetamine XR)



8.4.2 SHP-465 (Triple-Bead Mixed Amphetamine Salts)



8.4.3 HLD-100 (Dextroamphetamine MR)



8.4.4 Amphetamine Transdermal System (Dextroamphetamine)



8.5 Promising Methylphenidate Drugs in Clinical Development



8.5.1 Cotempla XR-ODT (Extended-Release ODT Methylphenidate)



8.5.2 Benjorna (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride MR)



8.6 Promising Non-stimulant Drugs in Clinical Development



8.6.1 SEP-225289 (Dasotraline)



8.6.2 Centanafadine SR



8.6.3 SPN-810 (Molindone Hydrochloride ER)



8.6.4 SPN-812 (Viloxazine Hydrochloride)



8.6.5 Metadoxine ER



8.6.6 Eltoprazine



8.6.7 CM-4612



8.7 Other Drugs in Development



9 Current and Future Players



9.1 Overview



9.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy



9.3 Company Profiles



9.3.1 Shire



9.3.2 Novartis



9.3.3 Janssen



9.3.4 Eli Lilly



9.3.5 Pfizer/Tris Pharma



9.3.6 Highland Therapeutics



10 Market Outlook



10.1 Global Markets



10.2 US



10.3 5EU



10.4 Japan



11 Appendix

