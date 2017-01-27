Digital Signature Market - Forecast & Analysis to 2021 - Rising Need For Effective Security Solutions & Means to Authenticate User Identity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Signature Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The digital signature market is expected to grow from USD 662.7 Million in 2016 to USD 2657.0 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% during the forecast period. The rising need for digital signature solutions, effective security of transactions, and the need of authenticating user identity are increasing the demand for the digital signature market.

The digital signature market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment modes, applications, and regions. This market is segmented based on the components installed at enterprises and in branches, which includes solutions & services. The services have the largest market share in 2016. The solutions customized by companies are based on the requirement of the end-user. These solutions are intended at replacing paper-based signatures, improving safety & security, increasing the efficiency, and lowering the costs.

The digital signature market by deployment type comprises on-premises and cloud-based deployments. On-premises deployment assures high levels of flexibility and control. The cloud-based solutions enable end-users to expand the number of signers, as required. Cloud-based services are expected to become the largest segment by 2021. The increasing demand for digital signature cloud-based services is driving the market.

The digital signature market is also segmented on basis of applications that are utilized and deployed to the end-users, such as the Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) and government & defense. The managed services segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2016. Managed services provide a combination of digital signature solutions to end-users, which helps reduce the overall cost of operations and makes them more flexible. They also provide seamless integration of Wide Area Network (WAN) and branch networks to provide end-to-end solutions to end-users.

The digital signature market is segmented on the basis of verticals into Human Resources (HR), education & research, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, legal, real estate, manufacturing & engineering, and others, including retail, transit, energy & utilities, telecommunications, operations, sales & marketing, and pharmaceuticals & procurement. In 2016, the BFSI vertical had the highest market share. Owing to the fact that improving the operational efficiency has become one of the key elements of the enterprise strategies, the demand for providing security and user identity is increasing rapidly.

Companies Mentioned:

Adobe Systems, Inc

Ascertia

Docusign

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Esignlive By Vasco

Gemalto N.V.

Identrust, Inc.

Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company)

Rpost Technologies

Secured Signing Limited

Signix, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Digital Signature Market Analysis, By Component

8 Digital Signature Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

9 Digital Signature Market Analysis, By Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5w85gx/digital_signature

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716