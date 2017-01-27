

27 January 2017



GB00B0W5NJ22



Ecovista PLC



('Ecovista' or 'the Company')



Change of Auditor



Ecovista Plc would like to announce that, following the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP, the directors of the Company have made the decision to appoint Welbeck Associates Limited as auditor of the Company.



The directors of Ecovista Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



