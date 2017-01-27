sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.01.2017 | 17:30
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, January 27

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 3,468 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to a participants exercising share options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme and Save As You Earn Scheme as well as the re-designation of 5,000 C ordinary shares of 40p into A ordinary shares of 40p each, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,553,879 of which 1,268,055 (3.78%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073

27 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire