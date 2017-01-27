FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 3,468 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to a participants exercising share options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme and Save As You Earn Scheme as well as the re-designation of 5,000 C ordinary shares of 40p into A ordinary shares of 40p each, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,553,879 of which 1,268,055 (3.78%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

27 January 2017