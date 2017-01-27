Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Worth 206.57 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Coding & Printing, RFID, Hologram, Security labels, Packaging Design), Usage Feature (Track & Trace, Tamper Evidence, Overt, Covert, Forensic Markers), End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 107.26 Billion in 2016 to reach USD 206.57 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%.

Browse 145 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 205 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market"

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and rise in counterfeit products in the market are the major drivers of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market.

Food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2016-2026). The demand for anti-counterfeit packaging is experiencing high demand from the food & beverage industry, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products. Increase in demand for product differentiation and labeling for their authentication drives the market in the food & beverage packaging segment.

Track & trace technology of usage feature segment is estimated to have the largest share in 2015

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, on the basis of usage feature, is classified into track & trace technology, tamper evidence, overt feature, covert feature, and forensic markers. The track & trace technology segment accounted for the largest share in 2015 as they can locate the package at any point during the delivery process and add substantial value to the product.

Asia-Pacific projected to account for the largest share in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in 2021

Asia-Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in 2021. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in China. In addition to this, the country's large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.

The major players include Avery Dennison (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Savi Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Authentix, Inc. (U.S.). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.

