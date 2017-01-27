sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ericsson: Press Invitation: Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Visit Ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/) http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/invited.jpg

https://euappdata.blob.core.windows.net/ericssoncom-ar0ma/images/7-line.gif
 
http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/mwc_2016_std_b.jpg
PRESS INVITATION: ERICSSON AT MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017

Ericsson Booth, Hall 2,
Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

ERICSSON MEDIA & ANALYST BRIEFING
8-9AM Monday, February 27

Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm kicks off the eventful week. Doors open at 07:30AM, coffee and light breakfast will be served.  Registration NOT needed but press badge is required to get access to the Ericsson Booth.

ERICSSON EXECUTIVE SEMINARS
The Ericsson Executive Leadership team will be joined by customers to update you on the hot topics in our industry. Seats are limited. Please contact us at media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com) to secure yours.

Ericsson Chief Strategy and Technology Officer - Industry and Business Transformation
9-10AM Tuesday, February 28
Speaker: Ulf Ewaldsson

On the road to 5G - a panel session by the Ericsson Executive Leadership team and customers
9-10AM Wednesday, March 1
Chairperson: Ulf Ewaldsson
Panelists: Members of the Ericsson Executive Leadership team and Ericsson's customers

MEDIA & INDUSTRY ANALYST MINGLE
6-8PM Monday, February 27
Registration NOT needed but press badge is required

CEO FIRESIDE CHAT
5PM - Tuesday, February 28
President and CEO Börje Ekholm welcomes customers in Hall 2. Open to media and analysts.

Contact us for further opportunities to talk with Ericsson executives and experts. 

We look forward to seeing you at Mobile World Congress 2017 - the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry.

Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 10 719 69 92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com (mailto:media.relations@ericsson.com)

WHAT DID WE DO IN 2016?

http://files-eu.clickdimensions.com/ericssoncom-ar0ma/files/videomwc2017.jpg (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F7__JnzQ50&feature=youtu.be)

LEARN MORE ABOUT

Networked Society (https://www.ericsson.com/networked-society)

Networks (https://www.ericsson.com/networks) IT (https://www.ericsson.com/transformative-it) Media (https://www.ericsson.com/spotlight/media) Industries (https://www.ericsson.com/spotlight/industries) 

Join the conversations, keep up with latest news and relevant insights and receive invitations to webinars by clicking here (http://analytics-eu.clickdimensions.com/P.aspx?accountKey=aR0mApoxdkG5eOkYqg1o9Q&PageId=98b453e566b8e61180f95065f38b6641) 
https://euappdata.blob.core.windows.net/ericssoncom-ar0ma/images/7-line.gif
Visit Ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/)

PRESS INVITATION MWC 2017 (http://hugin.info/1061/R/2074068/779692.pdf)


