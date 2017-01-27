Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE / Holding(s) in Company* ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27-Jan-2017 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company has received a form TR-1 on 26 January 2017 from Farringdon Capital Management. TR-1 notification of major interest in shares *1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:* ZEAL Network SE *2. Reason for the notification:* An acquisition or disposal of voting rights *3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:* Farringdon Capital Management *4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):* Bram Cornelisse (100% owner of Farringdon Capital Management) *5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:* 25/01/2017 *6. Date on which issuer notified:* 26/01/2017 *7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:* 4% *8. Notified details:* A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44 Situation previous to the triggering transaction Number of Shares: 399,594 Number of Voting Rights: 399,594 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number of shares (Direct): Number of voting rights (Direct): Number of voting rights (Indirect): 333,085 % of voting rights (Direct): % of voting rights (Indirect): 3.97% B: Qualifying Financial Instruments N/A C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments N/A Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights: 333,085 Percentage of voting rights: 3.97% *9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:* Shares are held via (1) Farringdon I - SICAV, (2) Farringdon II SICAV and (3) Blackwell Partners Series A. Farringdon Capital Management is the delegated investment advisor controlled 100% by Bram Cornelisse that can exercise the voting rights of the above three vehicles. Proxy Voting: *10. Name of the proxy holder:* *11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:* *12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:* The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)20 3739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)20 3739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Category Code: HOL TIDM: - Sequence No.: 3796 End of Announcement EQS News Service 539715 27-Jan-2017

