Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) hereby informs that the sole shareholder of the Management Company, Northern Horizon Capital A/S, elected Reimo Hammerberg as member of the supervisory board of the Management Company as of 27 January 2017 for a period of 5 years.



Appointment of a new supervisory board member is related to Milda Dargužaite's resignation from the supervisory board of the Management Company which was announced to the market on 14 December 2016. Milda Dargužaite was appointed as chancellor of the government of the Lithuanian Republic by Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. The sole shareholder of the Management Company accepted Milda Dargužaite's letter of resignation.



Reimo Hammerberg was born at 1974 and is an attorney-at-law and partner at Law Firm Sorainen. His practice areas include banking and capital markets law. Reimo holds a bachelor degree in law from University of Tartu (2003) and L.L.M degree from University of San Diego (2006). He is also a member of the supervisory boards of AS SmartCap (management company of early stage venture capital funds) and MarkIT Holding AS. Reimo Hammerberg does not hold units of the Fund.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person of GlobeNewswire, at 17:08 EET on 27 January 2017.