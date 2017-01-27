BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

All information is at 31 December 2016 and unaudited.



Important Information



On 28th September, and further to the announcement dated 1st August 2016 of a review into the Company's investment objective and policy, the Board announced that it would undertake a strategic review and invite fund management groups, including BlackRock, to present proposals to the Board. Therefore certain information about the Company as set out below may be subject to change. On 30th November 2016 the Company announced the Board had reached the conclusion of its review. Please refer to the RNS announcement on the London Stock Exchange for full details.



Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One Three Six One Since

Month months months year 27 February

2015*

Share price 2.4% -2.0% -4.1% -16.0% -12.2%

Net asset value 2.9% 0.4% 3.7% -4.9% -8.0%

Net asset value (before deduction of ongoing charges)

2.9%

0.6%

4.0%

-4.2%

-6.7%

CPI+4%** 0.8% 1.8% 3.3% 5.6% 9.9%

Sources: BlackRock, Office of National Statistics



*BlackRock took over the investment management of the Company and the Company's investment policy and objective were changed with effect from 27February 2015. Consequently, performance data for the period preceding this is no longer relevant to the Company's current mandate and has not been provided.

** The Company's investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and to grow the dividend at least in line with inflation. The Company targets a total portfolio return of UK Consumer Price Index ("CPI") plus 4 per cent. per annum (before ongoing charges) over a 5 to 7 year cycle. The percentage calculations given for CPI+4% above are for information purposes.



At month end

Net asset value incl. Income (debt at fair value): 122.38p

Share price: 108.75p

Discount to Cum Income NAV (debt at fair value): 11.1%

Total assets (including income): £407.4m

Net yield*: 6.0%

2016 Ongoing charges ratio**:

0.62%

* yield calculations are based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of release of this announcement.



** Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses excluding interest costs for the year ended 30 September 2016.



Portfolio analysis (as a % of Gross assets)



Equities 49.2

UK Equities 30.3

Overseas Developed Market Equities 17.1

Emerging Markets Equities 1.8

Volatility Strategies 5.8

Fixed Income 32.3

International Government Bonds 10.8

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 9.7

High Yield Bonds 11.8

Alternatives 13.9

Listed Alternatives 9.8

Unlisted Alternatives 4.1

Commodities 3.9

Cash Equivalents (5.1)

Physical Cash* 7.0

Synthetic Cash (held to back derivative exposures) (12.1)

* Cash of 7.0% is before adjusting for cash held to back gross economic exposures obtained through derivative instruments of approximately 12.1%, hence the portfolio is currently geared through the use of derivative instruments. The Company also has a 6.25% Bond 2031 in issue, which equates to 17.1% of the Company's net assets.



Commenting on the markets, Adam Ryan, representing the Investment Manager noted:

In December, market volatility remained low as equity markets rose in value while developed market government bond yields diverged and the price of precious metals fell. Developed market equities increased amidst signs of improving global growth, a reduction in political uncertainty and, as global deflationary concerns diminished. During the period, the net asset value of the BlackRock Income Strategies Trust increased on the back of positive returns, in aggregate, from developed market equity positions.

27 January 2017

