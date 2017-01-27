Adocia announced on January 27, 2017, the decision of Eli Lilly to terminate the collaboration on BioChaperone Lispro

A conference call in French with the Company's Executive Management is planned for Monday January 30, 2017 at 6 PM (CET)

A conference call in English is scheduled on Monday January 30, 2017 at 7:30 PM (CET)

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, invites you to a teleconference on Monday January 30, 2017.

Monday January 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm (CET) Conference call in French Dial-in number for France: +33 1 70 77 09 29 Monday January 30, 2017 at 7:30 pm (CET) Conference call in English Dial-in number for UK: +44(0)207 107 1613 Dial-in number for the US: +1 866 907 59 28 www.adocia.com

The following members of Adocia leadership team will conduct the call:

Gérard Soula, President and CEO

President and CEO Olivier Soula, R&D Director Deputy General Manager

R&D Director Deputy General Manager Valérie Danaguezian, CFO

CFO Rémi Soula, Director of Business Development Intellectual Property

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

