Airopack Technology Group AG strengthens its group management and appoints new CFO

Baar, 27 January 2017 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("ATG") today announced several appointments within its senior leadership team as part of its strategy to unlock the unique growth potential of ATG's innovative Airopack technology.

These appointments will support the next phase of growth by allowing Airopack to improve its time to market, reduce costs, and enhance its organizational footprint. This strengthening of Airopack's group management will also allow Airopack to further revolutionize the packaging industry by making dispensers cleaner, safer and cheaper, in order to better serve leading fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Effective today, Liebwin van Lil is the new Chief Financial Officer for ATG, after joining the group on 1 November 2016. With nearly 25 years' experience, mostly in the packaging industry, Liebwin has been brought in to create a robust and transparent global corporate structure to support the business through its next phase of growth.

Liebwin joins from Hovis Ltd (UK), where he was Group CFO and prior to that he held the role of EMEA Finance Director at Brady Corporation.

Frans van der Vorst, who has held the CFO role for the last 6 years, is appointed to Chief Business Development Officer. In his new role, Frans will be responsible for leading the group's expansion into new territories and markets.

Frans has been a key member of Airopack's Group Management since 2011 and has worked as CFO alongside Quint Kelders since 2006, acquiring vast business knowledge of Airopack and its markets.

For more information:

Investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO Zugerstrasse 76b CH-6340 Baar Van Hilststraat 21 5145 RK Waalwijk (NL) TF: +31 416 300 800 E-mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading provider of innovative mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems. Its customers include worldwide manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly. With deliveries to the world's leading consumer brands, Airopack Technology Group reached a key milestone in 2015 with respect to commercial market entry when its technology was embraced by one of the world's leading consumer brands. Airopack Technology Group is based in Waalwijk, The Netherlands, home to its Global Management, Research & Development and Customer Service functions. By the end of 2016 Airopack Technology Group's state-o-the-art production plant in Waalwijk became operational. In addition, it runs a Full Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

