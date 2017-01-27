sprite-preloader
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.01.2017 | 18:03
PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Shares in issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

27 January 2017

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

Shares in Issue

On 15 December 2016, the Company announced the publication of a circular (the "Circular") in respect of a tender offer for up to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding any Shares held in treasury) (the "Tender Offer"). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.

The Board announces that as a result of the Tender Offer a total of 1,585,858 Shares have been repurchased by the Company for cancellation. Following the cancellation of the Shares, there are 14,273,506 Shares in issue (excluding 3,318,207 Shares held in treasury by the Company).

The expected timetable for the completion of the Tender Offer is as follows:

Settlement of proceeds through CREST in respect of Tender Offer shares to uncertificated shareholders31 January 2017
Despatch of settlement proceeds by cheque in respect of Tender Offer shares to certificated shareholdersby 3 February 2017

Unless otherwise stated, all references to time in this document are to London time.

Enquiries:

Steven Bates
Chairman, Baring Emerging Europe PLC
Tel: 020 7982 1263

William Simmonds
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7742 4000

Martin Salmon / Graham Venables
Northern Trust
Tel: 020 7982 2000


