27 January 2017

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

Shares in Issue

On 15 December 2016, the Company announced the publication of a circular (the "Circular") in respect of a tender offer for up to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding any Shares held in treasury) (the "Tender Offer"). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.

The Board announces that as a result of the Tender Offer a total of 1,585,858 Shares have been repurchased by the Company for cancellation. Following the cancellation of the Shares, there are 14,273,506 Shares in issue (excluding 3,318,207 Shares held in treasury by the Company).

The expected timetable for the completion of the Tender Offer is as follows:

Settlement of proceeds through CREST in respect of Tender Offer shares to uncertificated shareholders 31 January 2017 Despatch of settlement proceeds by cheque in respect of Tender Offer shares to certificated shareholders by 3 February 2017

Unless otherwise stated, all references to time in this document are to London time.

