sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,455 Euro		+0,295
+0,89 %
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,351
33,481
18:05
33,41
33,54
18:05
27.01.2017 | 18:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Novo A/S

27.01.2017 

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority                                      
Århusgade 110
DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø

Company Announcement No. 1-2017:

Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed that Novo A/S on behalf of Novo Nordisk Fonden has reduced its holding of FLSmidth shares to a total of 7,635,000 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 14.9% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

                                           -------------------------------------
  

Contact Investor Relations:
Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa@flsmidth.com
Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm@flsmidth.com

Contact Media Relations:
Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual revenue of approximately DKK 20 billion. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Read in pdf_UK (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2074150/779723.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)