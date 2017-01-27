Global Flight Simulator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flight Simulator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Flight Simulator Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.5 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include UAV (unmanned aired vehicle) flight simulator is gaining popularity, lack of standards in flight stimulators, recent technological developments of flight simulator and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on application the market is segmented into commercial and military. By flight component the market is categorised into fixed based simulator, flight training devices, full flight simulator and other commercial flight components. Depending upon military flight component, market is segregated into full flight simulator, flight training devices, full flight mission simulator and other military flight components.



By type of flight the flight stimulator market is segmented into unmanned aircraft simulator, fixed wing simulator and rotary wing simulator.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Companies Mentioned



The Boeing Company

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Thales Group

FRASCA International Inc.

Airbus Group N.V.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

ATC Flight Simulator

TRU Simulation + Training

Flightsafety International Inc.

The Raytheon Company

Command Sims. Pvt. Ltd.

Softeks

Lockheed Martin

Simteq B.V

Moog Inc.

CAE Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Mechtronix



