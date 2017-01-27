3D Semiconductor Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022: 3D Wire Bonded Dominated the Market by Contributing for More Than 43% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Semiconductor Packaging Market by Technology, by Material, and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022" report to their offering.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8.9 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2014-2022.

3D wire bonded dominated the market in 2015, by contributing for more than 43% of overall technology segment in 3D semiconductor packaging market. This was attributed by its extensive usage in flash memories, and its a traditional approach which has established itself well in the market. Furthermore, extended usage of flash memories in computers, smartphones, industrial robotics, and other consumer electronic devices propel the growth of 3D wire bonded packaging segment.



On the basis of materials used in fabricating these chips, organic substrate garnered the maximum market share and claimed more than 41% market share in 2015 as they are the basic building blocks of the chips and have very high price. This was followed by bonding wire as they are utilized in 3D wire bonded packaging design, which garnered the largest share in the technology segment. Although, with the rise of other technologies, which consume less space than wire bonded chips, require less power and have higher efficiency, the share of the bonding wires in the market will be slightly impacted during the forecast period.



Electronics industry contributed over 48% of the overall 3D semiconductor packaging market in 2015. Increase in penetration of 3D semiconductor packaged chips in devices such as smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, and others drives the growth in market as these chips are majorly used in camera and memory. However, IT & telecom is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to increased investment by developing nations to increase connectivity and rise in number of wireless devices worldwide.



Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, accounting over 50% of the total market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is accredited to the presence of various manufacturing facilities, ongoing R&D, high consumption, and production of electronic products where 3D semiconductor packaged chips are steadily utilized. Further, North America and Europe are the second and third leading regions in 3D semiconductor packaging market, and are expected to witness fast paced growth as the market is still in its developing phase.



Increase in trend of miniaturization in portable electronic industry and rise in dependency on these devices worldwide is shifting device manufacturers toward finding new methods of size reduction and overall efficiency enhancement of these devices, thus driving the growth of 3D semiconductor packaging market states Gaurav Shukla, Research Associate, Semiconductor and Electronics at AMR.



KEY FINDINGS OF THE 3D SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MARKET STUDY:



3D wire bonded dominated the market in 2015 with over 43% of market share, however, 3D TSV is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 17%

In 2015, Bonding wire accounted for the second largest share in 3D semiconductor packaging technology segment although it will slowly be replaced by TSV technology in long run

Die attach materials is estimated to be one of the fastest growing segment in coming years, growing at an estimated CAGR of 17.4%, owing to being a basic building block in several 3D packaging techniques

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, countries such as China , South Korea and Japan supported the growth in the region

dominated the market in 2015, countries such as , and supported the growth in the region In North America , United States accounts for over 70% of the overall market owing to high penetration of 3D TSV technology.

, accounts for over 70% of the overall market owing to high penetration of 3D TSV technology. The key players of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market are employing novel concepts & ideas, improving manufacturing techniques, and improving the current set of products, besides enhancing their profitability to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

The key players profiled in the report include



Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

SÜSS MicroTec AG.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

