5EU $1.53 Billion Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025" report to their offering.

Lung cancer is currently is the most common cause of death from cancer worldwide. Of total lung cancer incident cases, approximately 85% are the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) subtype. NSCLC patients are usually diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, with poor prognosis. Historically, treatment options for advanced-stage NSCLC patients have been dominated by chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies such as Iressa (gefitinib) in 2003, Tarceva (erlotinib) in 2004, and Xalkori (crizotinib) in 2011, has shifted the treatment landscape towards personalized medicine.

In 2015, the NSCLC market in the 5EU was an estimated $1.53B. This growth is fueled by the increasing use of immunotherapies across histologies and lines of therapy in NSCLC. Particularly, the use of PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in first-line therapy of NSCLC is expected to take away significant sales from conventional chemotherapies that are typically used in the first line. Merck & Co.'s Keytruda is the current front-runner in the first-line setting, as it's already approved as a monotherapy for =50% PD-L1+ patients, and is showing benefit in combination with chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 expression.

Scope

- Overview of NSCLC including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2015-2025.

- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting 5EU NSCLC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

3.3 Symptoms

3.4 Prognosis

3.5 Quality of Life

4 Disease Management

4.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

4.1.1 Diagnosis

4.1.2 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs

4.1.3 Clinical Practice

5 Competitive Assessment

5.1 Overview

5.2 Product Profiles - Major Brands, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Targeting

5.2.1 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5.2.2 Tarceva (erlotinib hydrochloride)

5.2.3 Iressa (gefitinib)

5.2.4 Gilotrif (afatinib)

5.2.5 Tagrisso (osimertinib)

5.2.6 Portrazza (necitumumab)

5.2.7 Conmana (icotinib)

5.3 Product Profiles - Major Brands, Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase-Targeting

5.3.1 Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

5.3.2 Xalkori (crizotinib)

5.3.3 Zykadia (ceritinib)

5.3.4 Alecensa (alectinib)

5.4 Product Profiles - Major Brands, Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4.1 Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/Programmed Death Ligand 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

5.4.2 Opdivo (nivolumab)

5.4.3 Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

5.4.4 Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

5.5 Product Profiles - Major Brands, Other

5.5.1 Avastin (bevacizumab)

5.5.2 Cyramza (ramucirumab)

5.5.3 Vargatef/Ofev (nintedanib)

5.6 Chemotherapies

6 Unmet Needs Assessment and Opportunity Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 First-Line Treatments That Extend Overall Survival in Advanced-Stage Nonsquamous NSCLC Without Actionable Mutations

6.3 Therapies Targeting Novel Biomarkers

6.4 Treatment Options for Squamous Patients in the First-Line and Third-Line Setting

6.5 Alternative Testing Options for Patients with Insufficient Biopsy Material

6.6 Treatments for Patients with Acquired Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Resistance

7Pipeline Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

7.2.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

7.2.2 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

7.2.3 Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

7.2.4 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

7.2.5 Anti-angiogenic Therapies

7.2.6 Avastin (bevacizumab) Biosimilars

7.2.7 KRAS Inhibitors

7.2.8 Tafinlar (dabrafenib) + Mekinist (trametinib)

7.2.9 Veliparib (ABT-888)

7.2.10 Seribantumab (MM-121)

7.2.11 IMMU-132 (sacituzumab govitecan)

7.2.12 Plinabulin (NPI-2358)

7.3 Promising Drugs in Early-Stage Development

7.3.1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

7.3.2 Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Inhibitors

7.3.3 Neurotropic Tropomyosin-Related Kinase Inhibitors

7.3.4 MET inhibitors

7.3.5 Rearranged During Transfection Inhibitors

7.3.6 Human Epidermal Growth Factor 2 Inhibitors

7.3.7 PI3K Pathway Inhibitors

8 Market Outlook

9 Appendix

