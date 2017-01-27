Serafina's Grand Opening In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Serafina, the Northern Italian eatery and global hot-spot, will be opening its newest branch in Riyadh on January 28, 2017. The restaurant, at two floors, will be the largest of the upscale chain's 35 locations over the globe and the first in Saudi Arabia.

Created by founders Fabio Granata and Vittorio Assaf, Serafina's menu is comprised of a set of authentic Northern Italian family recipes passed down from generations and adapted by Chef Assaf and his team of gourmet chefs. Offering an array of creative pasta choices, authentic Italian pizza, and specialties such as risotto Serafina, the Northern Italian cuisine at Serafina is prepared with a focus on locally grown produce and fresh ingredients. Each location offers both signature Serafina specialties available worldwide and different dishes available exclusively in each individual location developed to fit local tastes and seasons.

At the helm of Serafina Riyadh's kitchen is Executive Chef Danilo Cardia, a native Italian from Sardinia. Pastry chef Alessio None has specially created a number of desserts including Dates Tiramisu and homemade Dates Gelato that local guests are raving about.

In addition to its fine dining restaurant, the Riyadh location includes a first-floor food retailer that will offer guests the opportunity to purchase from a range of 450 gourmet products, including housemade pasta and other signature goods, as well as a café and gelateria that offer a more casual dining experience in comparison to the second floor's fine dining.

Serafina is also available for corporate events, wedding receptions and other special events.

The restaurant, which is open for lunch and dinner seven nights a week, is located at 3831 Makkah Al Mukarramah Branch Road, Umm Al Hamam Al Sharqi, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 12721.

Serafina's telephone number in Riyadh is +(966) 11 222 4492.

