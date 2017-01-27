Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A.F) (OTC Pink: LAGBF), a market leader in the distribution of hemp and cannabidiol products, has signed a definitive agreement with Carlsbad Naturals LLC. Created by a team of doctors, Carlsbad (www.cbdnaturals.com) brings cutting edge science to its unique and proprietary nanotechnology process of infusing cannabidiol into its bottled water products, a process that increases the surface area of each substance added to the water.



Laguna has up to 75 days to acquire a 19% equity stake in Carlsbad, with the acquisition price consisting of a cash payment of US$250,000 and Laguna shares valued at another US$546,000 for a total of US$797,000. Carlsbad reported revenues of $521,000 for the latest 4-month period.

Ray Grimm Jr. Laguna President & CEO, stated: "The partnership with Carlsbad firmly solidifies Laguna as a unique player in the multibillion dollar bottled water and functional beverage industry. Carlsbad CBD water was formulated with the sole purpose of creating a high alkaline water with the added benefits of CBDs. Many believe this to be the next evolution in the water industry, providing unique health benefits due to the proprietary nanotechnology. Carlsbad CBD water provides antioxidants at the cellular level along with providing cellular hydration and energy. Laguna is currently in discussions with Carlsbad regarding further business opportunities including but not limited to the acquisition of controlling interest."

Charles Vest, who recently joined Laguna as VP of Sales of the company's new hemp and CBD on-line marketplace "Club 8" where he will oversee the website operations and head up new product sourcing, added: "According to new data from Arcview Market Research, cannabis consumers in North America spent a combined $53 billion in cannabis consumables in 2016. Experts see the biggest growth in sectors like edibles and concentrates. The legal supply of cannabis product increases in North America because several US states have recently joined the list of legalizers while at the same time lawmakers are expected to begin the process of recreational legalization in Canada later this year."

Laguna, who's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies who formulate and or manufacture hemp products, which the company markets utilizing its B to B Network, continues to seek joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017

It is the company's intent to provide the highest quality hemp product experience for the end user, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in many of its consumable and topical skin care products.

Current products include CannaCeuticals CBD7, a line of anti-aging skincare products incorporating CBD, a superior antioxidant and a potential anti-inflammatory agent, both of which are significant in anti-aging.

The company recently signed a distribution agreement with ISO International, LLC to promote and distribute two new nano CBD Shots in the United States, NanoZzz for sleep, and Amp'd Up for energy, which are now available for purchase on Laguna's website.

These additional products complement Laguna's "Caffe", an instant hot coffee beverage infused with both whey and hemp protein, and "Pro369", a water soluble, single serving, hemp protein drink, which is available in 4 flavours.

Vancouver-based Fundamental Research has a target price of $0.80 on the shares. The shares are trading at $0.24, and with 38.1 million outstanding, the company is capitalized at $9.1 million.

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.lagunablends.com and https://cbdskincream.com or email ir@lagunablends.com. Investor relations is handled by Howe and Bay Financial, which can be reached at 604-449-5302 or email info@HoweandBayFinancial.com.

