

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has expressed support for invoking the so-called 'nuclear option' if Senate Democrats attempt to block his nominee for the Supreme Court.



Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News in an interview on Thursday he would encourage Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.



'I would. We have obstructionists,' Trump said, complaining about Democrats delaying votes on his Cabinet nominees, such as Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., for CIA Director and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., for Attorney General.



Democrats previously used the 'nuclear option' to eliminate filibusters for executive and judicial nominations other than those to the Supreme Court.



However, Republican leaders have expressed reluctance to change the filibuster rules amid concerns about the tables being turned if they find themselves in the minority.



Trump said he intends to announce his nomination for the Supreme Court next Thursday and told Hannity he has mostly made up his mind on his nominee.



'I have made my decision pretty much in my mind, yes,' Trump said. 'That's subject to change at the last moment, but I think this will be a great choice.'



Recent reports have indicated Trump has narrowed his list of potential nominees to three conservative judges appointed by former President George W. Bush.



10th Circuit judge Neil Gorsuch has been described as the front-runner, while 3rd Circuit judge Thomas Hardiman and 11th Circuit Judge Bill Pryor are also reportedly under consideration.



Democrats have suggested they would seek to block any nominee they consider outside the mainstream after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX