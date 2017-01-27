Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase of own shares 27-Jan-2017 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *SThree plc * Purchase of own shares SThree plc ('SThree' or the 'Company') announces that on 27 January 2017, it purchased for treasury 6,608 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 316.4456p per share. The highest price paid was 320p and lowest price paid was 316p. This represents 0.0051 percent of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 2,404,618 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 128,845,961 ordinary shares of 1p each. Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Kirsty Mulholland Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 3798 End of Announcement EQS News Service 539729 27-Jan-2017

