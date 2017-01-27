Magnum FC: A Brand New Professional Circuit for Combat Sports

ROME, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Calendar for Italy's Mixed Martial Arts promotion presented last night in Rome

First date set for 11 March

Magnum FC, a new professional circuit for combat sports, unveiled its calendar last night in Rome.The circuit comprises fifty athletes, representing twenty countries, and four disciplines: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), K1 (kickboxing with knee strikes), Muay Thai and Sanda (or Chinese boxing).

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462218/Magnum_FC.jpg )



The circuit will kick off on 11 March in Rome, with the MMA 8 Men Tournament, in the Light Heavyweights category. MMA contests will also be held for the Flyweights, Featherweights, Lightweights, Welterweights and Heavyweights categories; along with Muay Thai matches for the Flyweights, Featherweights and Lightweights categories; and K1 matches for the Featherweights, Lightweights, Welterweights and Middleweights. These will also include a women's K1 Featherweights match. The second and third contests will also take place in Rome, on 10 June and 11 November. By the end of the season there will be a MMA Light Heavyweights champion, and an official ranking for the other disciplines and categories.



The pairings for the 8 Men Tournament on 11 March are as follows:

Stjepan Bekavac (HR) vs Andreas Kraniotakes (GER);

Hraco Darpinyan (ARM) vs Boubacar Balde (FRA)

Adrian Preda (ROM) vs Vladimir Filipovic (SRB)

Ronaldo Souza (BRA) vs Donald Njatah Nya (CAM)



Italy boasts millions of martial arts fans, and hundreds of thousands of practitioners, of whom 25% are children and 20% women. Magnum FC was created following the stateside success of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the American professional circuit recently sold for $4 billion, and China's Kunlun Fight, broadcast on Jiangsu TV and CCTV5 to an audience in Asia and beyond, with more than five hundred million spectators.

Magnum FC developed out of the thirty-year experience, respectively, of Max Baggio in combat sports (http://www.KombatLeague.net) and Patrizia Marin in international marketing (http://www.MarcoPoloExperience.it).

The two co-founders describe how the idea came about. "As children, we used to do Kung Fu together, taught by the Master Shin Dae Woung. Then we each took our own path in life. When we met again thirty years later, we realised the time was ripe to launch a professional circuit for these noble disciplines, the educational value of which is increasingly gaining recognition among teachers and education experts".

The Chinese promoters of Kunlun Fight have already arranged to hold its 58th contest in Rome on 11 March. In 2018, Magnum FC will be travelling to the United States and to Asia, with a series of dates during which the circuit's fighters will be battling their American and Asian counterparts.

For further information, please go to http://www.facebook.com/kombatleague/

Press Contact:

Diana Patty Tonin +39-339-762-1393 / press@magnumfc.org