Technavio analysts forecast the global clientless remote support software marketto grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005184/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global clientless remote support software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global clientless remote support softwaremarketfor 2017-2021. This report mentions a list of global vendors that provide clientless remote support software. The vendors are identified based on the revenue and market dominance in terms of geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D.

One of the key trends observed in the market is the increasing number of M&A in the market. Since the market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small vendors mostly operating in the niche markets, there is high scope for M&A. As the niche market players have superior technology, the most favored way for large vendors to enter the market is through the acquisition of these niche players. In July 2016, LogMeIn merged with Citrix Systems' GoTo family of products.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56118

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global clientless remote support software market:

Increased adoption of mobility in clientless remote support

Enterprises have enabled remote connectivity using network and security infrastructure. Technologies, such as VPN, played a major role in enabling devices, such as laptops, and have become leading players in connectivity. Smaller devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have become more powerful than basic laptops and have better user interfaces. The built-in support for wireless connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, in these devices, has made them a preferred choice among employees. The growth of mobile devices in the clientless remote support software market has made the vendors develop applications specific to mobile OS such as Bomgar InSight

Rise of IoT devices for exchanging data over the Internet

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of tangible and physical objects that are interconnected through technology and can communicate among themselves to collect and exchange data. It connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and IT services. Smart machines can monitor and control various objects using microcontrollers via the Internet from a remote location with the help of IoT technology.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application research analyst at Technavio, says, "IoT has led to the increased number of connected devices ranging from lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to wind turbines in the sea and weather monitoring stations in the Arctic. Optimization and solving issues related to these IoT devices will require clientless remote support software

Need for quick fixing because of rising BYOD policies

"Since many employees are using mobile devices, the need for mobile remote support has become inevitable. Vendors, such as LogMeIn, provide features, such as Click2Fix, in their remote support software for mobile devices," asserts Ishmeet.

Click2Fix addresses issues related to firmware, temperature, battery optimization, and virus attacks. It is also simple to use and provides the user all the information they need at a glance. The feature also provides one-click fixes for the problems that arise from the analysis of the mobile device.

Top vendors:

Bomgar

Citrix Systems

Cisco Systems

LogMeIn

TeamViewer

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mobile Tracking Software Market 2017-2021

Global Advanced Process Control Software Market 2017-2021

Global Output Management Software Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computingIT hardware, and IT security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005184/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com