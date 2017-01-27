Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025: Novel Lipid Altering Therapies will Steer Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Beyond $12 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including ischemic heart disease and stroke, are the leading causes of mortality in the world. The term acute coronary syndrome (ACS) applies to a spectrum of acute CVD states that are precipitated by coronary artery occlusion (stenosis) that results in ischemia (a reduction or loss of blood flow to tissue) and the necrosis of myocardial tissue .In the most modern use of the term, ACS strictly refers to a range of ischemic cardiovascular events that includes unstable angina (UA), myocardial infarction (MI) and/or death due to myocardial ischemia.



In general, these ACS events can be viewed as the culmination of coronary artery disease (CAD), the asymptomatic build-up of atherosclerotic plaque on the walls of the coronary arteries. The triggering of an ACS event stemming from UA or MI initiates the acute phase treatment setting where therapeutic interventions are utilized to reverse and prevent the physiochemical processes that lead to coronary stenosis. Whereas, the chronic phase treatment setting involves secondary preventative measures that are used to avoid recurrent ACS events from occurring.



Key Findings



- The main driver of the significant expansion of the ACS market will be the increase in use and physician confidence in the PCSK9 inhibitor class, which will hold four major players by the end of this forecast. Novel lipid lowering therapy, ETC-1002, will also be a major contributor, vying to steal majority of patient shares for the statin intolerant ACS population by the end of this forecast.

- The major global barrier for the ACS market will be the generic erosion of the key antiplatelet therapies, Brilinta and Effient by the end of this forecast. Both drugs will pick up significant momentum in sales prior to patent expiry.

- The dynamics of the ACS market will shift greatly towards solving the atherosclerotic burden associated in ACS from the historical strategy of developing antithrombotic therapies.

- The key market opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs through the development of optimal agents for secondary prevention by controlling lipid levels and repairing the damaged myocardium post myocardial infarction to prevent comorbidities such as heart failure.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview



4 Epidemiology



5 Disease Management



6 Competitive Assessment



7 Unmet Need and Opportunity



8 Pipeline Assessment



9 Current and Future Players



10 Market Outlook



11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cerenis Therapeutics

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly

Esperion Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen

The Medicines Company

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Sanofi

