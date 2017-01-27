Global Specialty Paper Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Specialty Paper Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Specialty Paper Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $37.9 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of flexible packaging, recent technology advancements in the specialty paper industry and environmental factors.



Based on Raw Material the market is categorized into fillers, coatings, pulp, composites, additives, binders, nano based materials and other raw materials. Depending on Product type the market is categorized into release liner paper, printing labels, photographic paper, flexible packaging papers, pharmaceutical leaflet papers, decor paper, thermal paper, filtration, inkjet paper, fibre cement, laminating base, electrical, glassine, wallpaper, food contact paper and other product types.



Based on Application the market is categorized into printing & writing, packaging & labeling, industrial application, building & construction, electrical application, business & communication and other applications. Depending on the Paper Thickness by weight the market is segmented by light paper up to 169gsm, medium cards 170gsm to 216gsm, heavy cards 217gsm to 284gsm, extra heavy cards 285gsm & up and double thick cards.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Specialty Paper Market, By Raw Material



5 Specialty Paper Market, By Product type



6 Specialty Paper Market, By Application



7 Specialty Paper Market, By Paper Thickness by weight



8 Specialty Paper Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Companies Mentioned



Stora ENSO

Sequana

Sappi Ltd

Robert Wilson Paper

Potsdam Specialty Paper

Papertec

Onyx Papers

Oji Holdings Corporation

Nippon Paper Group, Inc

Munksjo Group

Mondi PLC

Kanzaki Specialty Papers

ITC Ltd.

International Paper Company

Imperial Tobacco Company

Griff Paper and Film

Glatfelter

Fedrigoni

Domtar Corporation

Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited



