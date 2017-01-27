

Dalradian files NI 43-101 Technical Report



TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Curraghinalt Gold Project.



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



