The global industrial water purifier marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global industrial water purifier market for 2017-2021. By end-users, this market is divided into power and manufacturing industry segments.

The market size of industrial water purifiers is expected to reach USD 15.25 billion by 2021, with the power industry bringing in the highest revenue through the forecast period. Since the power industry is the largest end-user of water, it creates a large amount of water that needs to be purified, thereby driving market growth.

Technavio's research study segments the global industrial water purifier market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest industrial water purifier market

"North America is characterized by the prominent presence of chemicals, food and beverage, textile, paper, and metals industries, which creates a lot of demand for the industrial water purifiers. This geographical segment is expected to be valued at USD 5.55 billion by 2021, driven by these industries," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for water and waste management research.

The US and Canada constitute the largest users of water purification systems from the region. The stringent water reuse policies to address the water stress arising in the respective countries is driving the need for reusing water across several industries, thereby driving market growth.

EMEA: governmental policies drive adoption of industrial water purifiers

The industrial water purifier market in EMEA is primarily influenced by refining, petrochemicals, power, and food and beverage processing industries. Governmental policies such as Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, Drinking Water Directive, and Water Framework Directive are pushing industries to utilize both self-generated water and water from public utilities. This has resulted in increased adoption of water purifiers to treat sewage water; thereby driving market growth.

APAC: fastest growing industrial water purifier market segment

"APAC is expected to grow swiftly during the forecast period, with a CAGR of almost 7% through 2021. This growth will be driven by the rising demand for electricity and the accelerating infrastructure development in the region," says Thanikachalam.

China, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan will contribute the highest revenue to the market from this region. Most of the growth in the region is generated from new capacity additions, upgrades, and expansion of refineries in the petrochemicals industry.

The top vendors in the global industrial water purifier market highlighted in the report are:

GE Water Process Technologies

Lenntech

Pall

Veolia

