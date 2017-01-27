sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,787 Euro		-0,058
-6,86 %
WKN: A1C5WH ISIN: US38269P1003 Ticker-Symbol: 2G8 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GORDMANS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GORDMANS STORES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,773
0,799
20:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GORDMANS STORES INC
GORDMANS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GORDMANS STORES INC0,787-6,86 %