SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Zephyr Real Estate has launched an all-new, one-stop solution for agents to market new listings. The entire service is handled in concierge fashion to anticipate, deploy and manage listings in a snap and with minimal effort, providing integrated and streamlined service for agents and their clients.

The new package, coined Listing Service Suite, includes a photo shoot, professionally written property description, website, signage, promotional print materials, email blasts and syndication to third-party search sites. For luxury listings, the program has additional options for floor plans, Matterport 3D tours and more. Rather than having to source multiple vendors, weigh varying pricing structures, and manage the service providers, as agents often have to do, Zephyr has taken all the sting out of the process by standardizing the scheduling, the providers, and the service standards. With the buying power and resources of a brokerage of its size, there's also a cost advantage for this all-inclusive service.

When a new listing is acquired, agents enter the information into a single point of entry for their transaction. From there, the listing practically assumes a life of its own as it traverses through the system to become a full-blown listing suite.

Development for the program began last year, and tremendous intention was given to streamlining the service from start to finish, while producing beautiful and effective materials that truly raise the bar on property marketing.

"We are extremely proud of this groundbreaking service for our agents," commented Melody Foster, Vice President of Marketing at Zephyr Real Estate. "The goal was to simplify the process of promoting a listing with a minimum amount of time to provide better service for our agents and clients alike; we've done that and then some."

Foster has a passion for both marketing and technology and is deeply involved in researching the newest and most efficient ways to integrate the latest and best tools into the real estate business processes. Zephyr has lead the industry by incorporating forward-thinking marketing and design reflected in their comprehensive website that launched in 2016, robust online lead generation campaigns, extensive community video project covering neighborhoods and cities in Marin and San Francisco, and their exclusive community photo library with now more than 4,000 images. There's more slated for 2017, as Zephyr continues to champion innovation and ingenuity.

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

