Sandhills East Acquires Key Brands In France's Commercial Trucking, Agriculture & Construction Industries, Adds New Office Location In France

BEAUCAMPS-LE-VIEUX, France, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sandhills East Limited announces the acquisition of several key brands and a new office location in the northern commune of Beaucamps-le-Vieux, France. The purchase agreement between Sandhills East and Douglas Editions includes tp-Business (www.tp-business.fr), trucks-Business (www.trucks-business.fr), agri-Business (www.agri-business.fr), and compact-Business (www.compact-business.fr). As a global leader in the transportation, agriculture, construction, heavy machinery, aviation, and technology industries, Manchester-based Sandhills East connects buyers and sellers of new and used assets all over the globe. The acquisition furthers the commitment to connecting buyers and sellers in the local French market, across Europe, and beyond.

tp-Business, trucks-Business, and agri-Business boast an especially strong customer base and readership within France. Each publication and website offers listings from sellers of new and used construction and ag equipment as well as trucks and trailers. "In addition to its well-established brands, the Douglas Editions team also brings a great deal of depth and experience in these markets," explains Sandhills' Chief Operations Officer Shawn Peed. "With the additional staff and the backing of our proven business infrastructure, we expect to continue to further our reach into the local French market, ultimately benefitting both buyers and sellers in the industries we serve."

These brands will integrate into the industry-specific magazines circulated by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing, the global distribution of which exceeds five million publications every month. The corresponding websites for each publication will also integrate into the network of successful trade websites provided by Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing.

Beaucamps-le-Vieux, France will be added to Sandhills' already-extensive list of international locations that includes offices in Manchester and Peterborough, United Kingdom; Brisbane, Australia; Senningerberg, Luxembourg; Madrid, Spain; as well as Nebraska and Arizona, USA. "The additional office location reinforces our commitment to serving buyers and sellers in their local markets," explains Sandhills' Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "The space will accommodate staff as we continue to increase recruiting efforts and grow our salesforce across Europe in the immediate future and long-term."

About Sandhills East

As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Its first publication, Machinery Trader, has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites serving the trucking, agriculture, aviation, and technology industries. Its successful brands include: Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, RentalYard, MarketBook, Controller, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Computer Power User, CyberTrend, and more.

Sandhills East was established in 2011, expanding to include office locations across Europe and Australia. The company continues to expand its existing facilities through the ongoing international growth of new and existing products and services that meet the needs of buyers and sellers in its industries.

About Sandhills Publishing

Sandhills Publishing is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our broad range of products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications and corresponding websites that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Publishing-we are the cloud.

Photo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462202/Sandhills_East__Acquires_Key_Brands_In_France.jpg