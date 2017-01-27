2 Day Nasal Drug Delivery Conference (London, United Kingdom - April 6th-7th, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

How difficult is it to bring all these products to market? What makes nasal delivery systems more challenging than solid dosage forms? How safe is nasal drug delivery? Are there such things as safe excipients? How does all this fit within the regulatory environment in Europe and the USA?

This conference seeks to explore these and other questions within the field of nasal drug delivery while reviewing interesting new data and innovative technologies. Leading authorities in nasal drug delivery will cover relevant aspects of nasal physiology, anatomy, absorption of a variety of drugs, in various phases of drug development, and new drugs entering the market. In addition, the conference will discuss nasal delivery to the sinuses and interesting case histories.



Benefits of Attending:



- Gain an update on the very latest scientific developments and technology advances in this field.

- Hear from an unrivalled panel of expert speakers.

- An excellent networking opportunity to build business relationships.



Agenda:



Programme - Day one



Chairman's welcome and introduction



Nasal drugs to treat nasal disorders: a comprehensive review



Discussion



Nasal drug delivery challenges



Formulation, deposition and effect of nasal medications



Discussion



Nose to brain drug delivery of Oxytocin



Repurposing CNS drugs: opportunities and challenges via the nose



Discussion



Intranasal Insulin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease



Topical delivery in chronic Rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps



Discussion and close



Networking drinks reception for delegates and speakers



Programme - Day Two



Review of day one



Review of nasal drug delivery devices



Applying FDA combination drug product guidance to nasal spray products



Discussion



From eDevices to cDevices - connected health new paradigm



Development path for nasal spray products



Discussion



Case study: Opioid overdose - Developments in intranasal Naloxone Speaker, (invited)



What are Chemisimilars and what's the problem?



Concluding remarks



Close of conference and refreshments



