2 Day Nasal Drug Delivery Conference (London, United Kingdom - April 6th-7th, 2017) - Research and Markets

How difficult is it to bring all these products to market? What makes nasal delivery systems more challenging than solid dosage forms? How safe is nasal drug delivery? Are there such things as safe excipients? How does all this fit within the regulatory environment in Europe and the USA?
This conference seeks to explore these and other questions within the field of nasal drug delivery while reviewing interesting new data and innovative technologies. Leading authorities in nasal drug delivery will cover relevant aspects of nasal physiology, anatomy, absorption of a variety of drugs, in various phases of drug development, and new drugs entering the market. In addition, the conference will discuss nasal delivery to the sinuses and interesting case histories.
Benefits of Attending:
- Gain an update on the very latest scientific developments and technology advances in this field.
- Hear from an unrivalled panel of expert speakers.
- An excellent networking opportunity to build business relationships.
Agenda:
Programme - Day one
Chairman's welcome and introduction
Nasal drugs to treat nasal disorders: a comprehensive review
Discussion
Nasal drug delivery challenges
Formulation, deposition and effect of nasal medications
Discussion
Nose to brain drug delivery of Oxytocin
Repurposing CNS drugs: opportunities and challenges via the nose
Discussion
Intranasal Insulin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
Topical delivery in chronic Rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
Discussion and close
Networking drinks reception for delegates and speakers
Programme - Day Two
Review of day one
Review of nasal drug delivery devices
Applying FDA combination drug product guidance to nasal spray products
Discussion
From eDevices to cDevices - connected health new paradigm
Development path for nasal spray products
Discussion
Case study: Opioid overdose - Developments in intranasal Naloxone Speaker, (invited)
What are Chemisimilars and what's the problem?
Concluding remarks
Close of conference and refreshments
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/htlrzb/nasal_drug
