Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market, 2021 - Market Landscape, Key Vendors and Growth Prospects Over the Coming Years - Research and Markets

The global refrigerated road transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 26.49% during the period 2017-2021.

The global frozen food market was valued at $255 billion in 2015 and will post a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



Refrigerated transportation is used to supply customers with fresh and high-quality perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and other perishables. Each of these food items requires to be kept at different temperatures. Refrigerated devices are used to maintain the temperature at the required limit during transportation.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerated road transportation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the refrigerated road transportation vendors. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, the primary reason for the growth in frozen food segments is due to the lifestyle change and dietary patterns of consumers across the world. Frozen food, when compared with fresh foods, is perceived to be more nutritious, as the ingredients in the food are frozen. For instance, frozen broccoli has high levels of lutein and vitamin C compared with fresh broccoli. Similarly, frozen carrots and blueberries have more vitamin C and lutein content compared with its fresh form.



Carrier Transicold

GAH Refrigeration

Culina

Swift Transportation

Bay & Bay Transportation

DB Schenker

CRST International

Frost Trucking

Great Dane

Hanson Logistics



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

