Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market, 2021 - Market Landscape, Key Vendors and Growth Prospects Over the Coming Years - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global refrigerated road transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 26.49% during the period 2017-2021.
The global frozen food market was valued at $255 billion in 2015 and will post a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Refrigerated transportation is used to supply customers with fresh and high-quality perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and other perishables. Each of these food items requires to be kept at different temperatures. Refrigerated devices are used to maintain the temperature at the required limit during transportation.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerated road transportation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the refrigerated road transportation vendors. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, the primary reason for the growth in frozen food segments is due to the lifestyle change and dietary patterns of consumers across the world. Frozen food, when compared with fresh foods, is perceived to be more nutritious, as the ingredients in the food are frozen. For instance, frozen broccoli has high levels of lutein and vitamin C compared with fresh broccoli. Similarly, frozen carrots and blueberries have more vitamin C and lutein content compared with its fresh form.
Key Vendors:
- Carrier Transicold
- GAH Refrigeration
- Culina
- Swift Transportation
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Bay & Bay Transportation
- DB Schenker
- CRST International
- Frost Trucking
- Great Dane
- Hanson Logistics
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
Part 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
Part 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Part 05: Market landscape
Global refrigerated road transportation market
Five forces analysis
Part 06: Market segmentation
Global refrigerated road transportation market by vehicle type
Global refrigerated road transportation market by refrigerated trailers
Global refrigerated road transportation market by refrigerated vans
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Global refrigerated road transportation market by geography
Refrigerated road transportation market in APAC
Refrigerated road transportation in Americas
Refrigerated road transportation market in EMEA
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive Scenario
Carrier Transicold
GAH Refrigeration
Culina Group
Swift Transportation
Other prominent vendors
Part 14: Appendix
List of abbreviations
Part 15: Extras
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s3gq2d/global
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716