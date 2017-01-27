Global PTFE Membrane Market 2017-2021: Increase in Water Contamination and Need for Potable Water Drives the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global PTFE Membrane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global PTFE membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PTFE membrane market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of PTFE membrane. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, only about 2% of the water available on earth is potable, and even that is getting contaminated with pollutants and other organic and inorganic matter, which render it unfit for consumption. In 2015, about one-fifth of the global population lived in areas with water scarcity. The scarcity of potable water has created the demand for water treatment. This factor increased the demand for PTFE membranes used in processes such as desalination. In addition, the growing awareness regarding health and safety has increased the demand for safe and hygienic drinking water. Therefore, manufacturers of PTFE membranes have many opportunities to offer advanced products that are of a high quality.



Further, the report states that the vendors offering PTFE membranes must meet certain standards imposed by the international forum for the development of quality membranes. They need to meet these standards and norms to ensure the quality of the membranes, which determines the quality of the final products. For instance, the food and beverages industry needs to ensure the quality of foods and drinks by selecting the right membrane approved by various quality commissions and standards.

Key Vendors:



Corning

Danaher

Merck

Donaldson Company

General Electrics

Other Prominent Vendors:



W. L. Gore Zeus

Sartorius

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Markel

Hyundai Micro

Saint-Gobain

PIL Membranes

Taconic

Filtration Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Part 03: Market research methodology Research methodology Economic indicators

Part 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

Overview

Part 05: Market landscape Global PTFE membrane market

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by type

Global hydrophobic PTFE membrane market

Global hydrophilic PTFE membrane market

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by application

Global PTFE membrane market for filtration applications

Global PTFE membrane market for medical and pharmaceutical applications

Global PTFE membrane market for textile applications

Global PTFE membrane market for water and wastewater treatment applications

Global PTFE membrane market for architecture applications

Global PTFE membrane market for other applications



Part 08: Geographic segmentation

Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by geography

PTFE membrane market in APAC

PTFE membrane market in North America

PTFE membrane market in Europe

PTFE membrane market in ROW



Part 09: Market drivers

Increase in water contamination and need for potable water

Growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging

High penetration of PTFE for selective separation



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges

Need to meet quality standards

Availability of alternative technologies and membranes

High cost of PTFE membrane



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends

Wider adoption of cross-flow membranes

TiO2-coated PTFE revolutionizing green building market

Growing demand for nanofiltration membranes



Part 14: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Major market vendors

Other prominent vendors



Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Corning

Danaher

Merck

Donaldson Company

General Electric



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tz468r/global_ptfe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716