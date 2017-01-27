Global PTFE Membrane Market 2017-2021: Increase in Water Contamination and Need for Potable Water Drives the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global PTFE Membrane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global PTFE membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PTFE membrane market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of PTFE membrane. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, only about 2% of the water available on earth is potable, and even that is getting contaminated with pollutants and other organic and inorganic matter, which render it unfit for consumption. In 2015, about one-fifth of the global population lived in areas with water scarcity. The scarcity of potable water has created the demand for water treatment. This factor increased the demand for PTFE membranes used in processes such as desalination. In addition, the growing awareness regarding health and safety has increased the demand for safe and hygienic drinking water. Therefore, manufacturers of PTFE membranes have many opportunities to offer advanced products that are of a high quality.
Further, the report states that the vendors offering PTFE membranes must meet certain standards imposed by the international forum for the development of quality membranes. They need to meet these standards and norms to ensure the quality of the membranes, which determines the quality of the final products. For instance, the food and beverages industry needs to ensure the quality of foods and drinks by selecting the right membrane approved by various quality commissions and standards.
Key Vendors:
- Corning
- Danaher
- Merck
- Donaldson Company
- General Electrics
Other Prominent Vendors:
- W. L. Gore Zeus
- Sartorius
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Markel
- Hyundai Micro
- Saint-Gobain
- PIL Membranes
- Taconic
- Filtration Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Part 03: Market research methodology Research methodology Economic indicators
Part 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Overview
Part 05: Market landscape Global PTFE membrane market
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by type
Global hydrophobic PTFE membrane market
Global hydrophilic PTFE membrane market
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by application
Global PTFE membrane market for filtration applications
Global PTFE membrane market for medical and pharmaceutical applications
Global PTFE membrane market for textile applications
Global PTFE membrane market for water and wastewater treatment applications
Global PTFE membrane market for architecture applications
Global PTFE membrane market for other applications
Part 08: Geographic segmentation
Overview: Global PTFE membrane market by geography
PTFE membrane market in APAC
PTFE membrane market in North America
PTFE membrane market in Europe
PTFE membrane market in ROW
Part 09: Market drivers
Increase in water contamination and need for potable water
Growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging
High penetration of PTFE for selective separation
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Need to meet quality standards
Availability of alternative technologies and membranes
High cost of PTFE membrane
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Wider adoption of cross-flow membranes
TiO2-coated PTFE revolutionizing green building market
Growing demand for nanofiltration membranes
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Major market vendors
Other prominent vendors
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
Corning
Danaher
Merck
Donaldson Company
General Electric
Part 16: Appendix
