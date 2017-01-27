Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market 2016: Market is Substantial in Size, Approximately $1.4 Trillion Dollars in Terms of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) as of 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market" report to their offering.

The market is expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships and in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market is a peerless database that analyzes the 2015 electronics assembly market on a worldwide basis. It is developed by studying over 360 leading OEM electronics companies in 48 different product categories and their manufacturing activities in 52 different countries.

Moreover, the report examines the electronics assembly market by outsourced subcontractor versus in-house assembly by the OEM company.

Database Highlights

Product Segment Analysis, 2015:

- Automotive

- Communications

- Computers/Peripherals

- Consumer Electronics

- Industrial

- Medical

- Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

Company-Level Analysis, 2015:

- COGS Assembly Revenue

- Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

- Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue

- Assembly Revenue by 52 Countries

- Assembly Revenue by 48 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.

'The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market' will provide you with critical information you need on this significant market.

Key Topics Covered:

Worksheet 1: Automotive

- Automotive Engine Controls

- Automotive Instruments

- Automotive Safety

- Automotive Entertainment

- Total Automotive

- Automotive Summary

Worksheet 2: Communications

- Mobile Phones

- Infrastructure

- Other Phones

- Enterprise LANs

- Wireless LANs

- DSL/Cable Modems

- PBX/Key Systems

- Carrier-Class

- Other Communications

- Total Communications Summary

Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals

- Notebooks

- Desktops

- Tablets

- Servers

- Workstations

- ESS

- Monitors

- Printers

- E-Readers

- Other Computer

- Total Computer Summary

Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics

- Analog TV

- Digital TV

- MP3

- Other Audio

- Games

- Enterprise LANs

- Wireless LANs

- DSL/Cable

- PBX/CPE

- Class Carrier

- Other Telecom

- Total Telecom Summary

Worksheet 5: Industrial

- Process Control

- Test & Measurement

- Other Industrial

- Clean Energy

- Total Industrial Summary

Worksheet 6: Medical

- Monitoring

- Therapeutic

- Diagnostics/Surgical

- Total Medical Summary

Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other

- Transportation

- In-Flight Entertainment

- Navigation Systems

- Weapons

- C3 Systems

- Other Military

- Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

- Total Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

Worksheet 8: World Total

- Total Production Assembly Value by

- Country

- EMS Assembly Value by Country

- In-House Assembly Value by Country

- Total Assembly Value by Market

- Segment/Product

