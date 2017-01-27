

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday, bouncing back from steep early losses after disappointing U.S. economic data dented the dollar.



Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by more than anticipated in the final three months of 2016, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter following a 3.5 percent jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 2.2 percent.



Also, there was an unexpected drop in new orders for durable goods in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 0.4 percent in December after tumbling by a revised 4.8 percent in November.



Today's data cements renewed expectations the Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates for a few more months. The Fed meets next week.



Feb. gold settled at $1,188.40/oz, down $1.40, or 0.1%. Prices at one point touched a 10-week high but were down 1.4% for the week.



