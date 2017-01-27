Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Apparel Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2017" report to their offering.

Apparel manufacturing establishments are engaged in the manufacturing of hosiery, socks, knitting of fabric, cutting and sewing of apparel and accessories and their sale.

Asia was the largest region in the apparel manufacturing market in 2016, accounting for 41% market share. This is due to high demand from developing countries such as China and India, which also have a large population base. The Americas was the second-largest region, accounting for 27% market share. Europe was the third-largest region, accounting for 26% market share.

Technological advances in material sciences and nanotechnology is stimulating the demand for smart fabrics. Smart fabrics have digital components such as sensors embedded in the fabric. They have the ability to interact with the individual and their environment, by tracking and communicating data about the individual and environment to other devices through sensors and conductive yarns. They are widely used in fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness and military. For instance, Ralph Lauren in 2014 launched technology-enabled tennis shirts that monitored heart rate, breathing and stress levels among players.

Companies Mentioned

H&M

NIKE

PVH

Adidas

L Brands

Hanesbrands

VF

Levi Strauss and Co.

HUGO BOSS

Kering SA

