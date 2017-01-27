The growth of the global healthcare industry in 2017 will once again be fueled by mergers and acquisitions, although M&A activities should not be as frequent as last year according to Infiniti Research.

2016 saw competition in the healthcare sector grow with many large hospitals acquiring smaller hospitals. This will help large hospitals to reap benefits of the solutions offered by their smaller counterparts to provide cost-effective healthcare services. In the healthcare market in the US, consolidation is the key strategy that large healthcare systems look to dominate. The PPACA in the US, also known as ObamaCare, encourages healthcare providers and large hospitals to merge into a single large healthcare system to capture the maximum benefits of the market.

However, healthcare M&A in the US may be on hold for the start of 2017 due to the uncertainty around the fate of ObamaCare under a Trump presidency. In the meantime, healthcare companies will wait to see how a Trump amnesty program would affect the industry. If drug companies are able to bring their overseas dollars back into the United States, companies could be buying assets in the U.S. more than any other country.

Despite a possible slow start in 2017 for healthcare M&A, a recent survey from Capital One of 450 healthcare executives reveals that nearly half of the respondents expect capital needs to rise this year. 42 percent expect they'll require more capital in the year ahead, up from 25 percent last year. Increased need for more capital should lead to companies finding a strategic financial partner which understands the healthcare marketplace.

At the root of any merger and acquisition are benefits for both parties which include improved business intelligence, reduced expenses and competition, more customers, and many others. Finding such synergy is much simpler in theory than practice as finding the right partner can be a daunting task. Using market research solutions is a great tool to tackling such challenges, providing an easier path to finding successful long-term partnerships.

Based on your customized selection criteria, Infiniti Research experts will create a list of potential partners and classify how they fit into your overall competitive landscape. Infiniti's expert research analysts use their 13+ years of experience to identify the market share of your key targets, major competitors, and companies leading niche markets. Backed by research centers in multiple emerging markets, Infiniti Research uses information from around the globe to determine which companies offer a strategic fit for your long-term plan, erasing all pre-acquisition doubts and instead leaving you with post-acquisition optimization.

