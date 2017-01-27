Technavio analysts forecast the global maritime VSAT marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global maritime VSATmarketfor 2017-2021. The report provides total addressable maritime VSAT equipped vessels for the forecast period. Also, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the global maritime VSAT market.

Satellite maritime applications enable secure and interoperable network communications for naval operations and critical marine operations such as rescue, and administrative and support functions. Satellite services can provide global coverage and an effective communication channel to help in relief operations during a natural disaster and emergency situations. It also helps to detect incidents of the oil spill and transmit relevant information related to disasters to enable spontaneous search and rescue operations.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global maritime VSATmarket:

Growing adoption of satellite communication to monitor oil and gas rigs

The transportation of oil and gas through pipelines requires 24/7 surveillance and monitoring due to the high risk and financial loss associated with its leakage. Therefore, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems are used for remote surveillance, monitoring, and maintenance of these pipelines.

Abhishek Sharma, a lead M2M and connected devices analyst at Technavio, says, "An on-field monitoring network includes instrumentation units that can measure flow speed, pressure, and temperature; transmitters; data gathering units; and communication units such as VSAT earth stations

Demand for broadband networks

Technological advances have led to an increase in the coverage area of cellular networks, microwaves, and satellites. The convergence of voice, video, and data simultaneously to all-IP networks has simplified the user's requirement.

"Though maritime communication has improved over the years, it still lags behind the advanced communication technology used on land. The demand for broadband services in the maritime industry is increasing rapidly due to the growing adoption of IP-based applications," adds Abhishek.

Increased adoption of smart vessels in the maritime sector

Maritime traffic has increased significantly with the rise in the number of ships traversing oceans. The maritime traffic has approximately increased four-fold during the last two decades. The major reason for increased maritime traffic is world trade. Industrial nations and emerging economies of energy and mineral resources such as China and India are regularly engaged in goods transport to distant countries via waterways.

ICT has evolved dramatically to reduce the cost of accessibility and mobility. According to IMO regulations, all vessels are mandated to deploy AIS units to monitor the shipping of traffic to avoid collisions and increase safety aspects. The increasing maritime traffic has created a high risk of wrecks and collisions, resulting in economic expenses.

Top vendors:

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

