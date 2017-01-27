Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Trends and Forecast To 2024" report to their offering.

The Global Point-of-Care Testing Market has been segmented on the basis of product. The market is segmented into 13 major segments, which include blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others.

Based on prescription mode, the global point-of-care testing market is segmented into prescription-based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail. Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

The global point-of-care testing market is segmented into geographical regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. These regions are further classified on the basis of country, into major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Landscape Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Type

6. Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Prescription Mode

7. Point-of-Care Testing Market, by End-User

8. Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Distribution Channel

9. Point-of-Care Testing Market, by Geography

10. Point-of-Care Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

11. Point-of-Care Testing Market: Company Profiles

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Abaxis Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Accriva Diagnostics

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

Acrongenomics

Alere Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs

Alpha Scientific

Atlas Genetics Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomerica Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson Johnson

Medica Corporation

Medtronic

Nova Biomedical

Opti Medical

PTS Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Siemens AG

Sienco Inc.

bioMérieux

