Combat System Integration Market by Application, Platform & Region - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2022 - Research and Markets

The combat system integration market is projected to grow from USD 4.26 Billion in 2016 to USD 25.46 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2022. Factors such as increasing focus on the naval sector in emerging economies, commissioning of new warships, and continuous upgradation of existing combat platforms and interconnected warfare systems are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the combat system integration market has been segmented into large combat ships, medium combat ships, small combat ships, submarines, fighter aircraft, combat helicopters, and armored vehicles/artillery. Increasing demand for integration of combat systems can be attributed to several factors, which include upgradation of existing naval platforms, need for interconnected warfare systems, and requirement for command & control over large scale combat platforms, among others. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Use of combat system integration in the defense sector has increased considerably over the past few years. In addition, there is increase in the number of new combat systems that are manufactured, worldwide. These combat systems as well as support systems need to be integrated with each other on combat platforms. Among applications, the naval segment is projected to lead the combat system integration market during the forecast period. This segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The large combat ships platform segment of the combat system integration market has been segmented into destroyers, frigates, cruisers, and amphibious ships. Among platforms, the submarines segment of the combat system integration market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for procurement of new underwater systems as well as increased focus of emerging economies on upgradation of their submarine platforms. Australia is currently developing a major fleet of submarines, for which, it has selected DCNS Group. However, Lockheed Martin Corporation will be the combat system integrator and service provider for these submarines in coordination with DCNS Group.

The BRICS combat system integration market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The key drivers for the growth of the BRICS combat system integration market include continuously increasing defense budgets of China and India. China is developing huge force of blue water navy, while India is also increasing its submarine and surface warship capabilities.

