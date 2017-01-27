Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal mechanical seals marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global mechanical seals market from 2017-2021.

The oil and gas industry is one of the major end-users of mechanical seals, especially in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and China. This had significantly contributed to the growth of the global mechanical seals market in 2015. The market is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period. It experienced a decline during the global recession in 2008-2009 because of decreased investment and economic instability worldwide. This decrease in growth of the oil and gas industry had an adverse influence on the market growth rate.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is a tough competition among the major vendors in the global mechanical seals market. Apart from the top vendors, several regional and local vendors have started manufacturing customized mechanical seals, which are available at a lower price than their international counterparts.

"Though the market seems unsaturated with several new vendors, it is quite difficult for them to compete with international vendors regarding quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition will become more aggressive," says Anju Ajaykumar, a lead tools and components research analyst from Technavio.

Top six mechanical seals market vendors

AESSEAL

AESSEAL designs and manufactures mechanical seals and support systems. It has a wide geographical presence across 230 locations worldwide and serves customers in 104 countries. The company offers various products, including cartridge mechanical seals, component seals, bearing protection, gas seals, seal support systems, and gland packing.

Key products: cartridge mechanical seals,components seals, and gas seals.

Chesterton

Chesterton provides pump and valve sealing solutions and wears prevention products for rotating, stationary, and fluid power equipment platforms. The company has a presence in more than 110 countries. Chesterton provides sealing solution for end-user industries such as energy and resources, process, and manufacturing.

Key products: rotating equipment solutions, stationary equipment solutions, fluid power equipment solutions, industrial lubricants/MRO chemicals, and ARC industrial coating.

EagleBurgmann

EagleBurgmann is one of the major providers of industrial sealing technology globally. The company's product categories include mechanical seals and seal supply systems, magnetic couplings, carbon floating ring seals, expansion joints and gaskets, packing, special products, and extensive services.

Some of the key products: mechanical seals for pumps, agitator seals, compressor seals, and marine seals.

Flowserve

Flowserve manufactures comprehensive flow control systems. It also provides aftermarket services. It offers pumps, valves, and seals for a range of industries such as chemical, power generation, oil and gas, and water management, as well as general industries.

Some of the key products: compressor seals and systems,gas barrier and containment seals, metal bellows seals, and mixer seals

Flexaseal

Flexaseal manufactures custom-engineered mechanical seals, welded metal bellows, and split cartridge mechanical seals. It also provides replacement mechanical seals for a wide range of rotating equipment. Flexaseal caters to end-user industries such as pulp and paper, refinery, wastewater, pharmaceutical, mining, marine, power, food, and power as well as other industries.

Key products: mechanical seals, sealing accessories, metal reinforced non-metallic products and packing.

