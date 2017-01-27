Hundreds of Organizations and Individuals Collaborate to Generate Awareness About the Importance of Respecting Privacy, Safeguarding Data and Enabling Trust

Today Afilias announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day an international effort held annually on January 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust by signing on as a Champion. As a Data Privacy Day Champion, Afilias recognizes and supports the principle that organizations, businesses and government all share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.

Data Privacy Day is part of a greater awareness campaign that creates awareness about the importance of privacy, informs about easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. Afilias joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness at home, at work and in their communities. Through collaboration and unified, consistent messaging about data privacy, all Data Privacy Day Champions are working toward the common goal of improving individual and business consciousness toward respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.

"As the registry services provider for such critical domains as .org, .info and .pro, Afilias has been a pioneer in safeguarding privacy in the critical internet infrastructure we operate," said Ram Mohan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "We are proud to champion Data Privacy Day on January 28 and to help promote awareness of the importance of fortifying and enhancing privacy on the internet."

In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about how to get involved in Data Privacy Day and the Champions program, visit https://staysafeonline.org/dpd. You can also follow the campaign on Twitter at @DataPrivacyDay or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DataPrivacyNCSA and use the official hashtag PrivacyAware to join the conversation.

About Afilias

Afilias is the world's second largest domain registry, with millions of domain names under management. Afilias powers a wide variety of top-level domains, including TLDs for countries, cities, brands, communities and generic terms. Afilias' specialized technology makes Internet addresses more accessible and useful through a broad range of applications, including Internet domain registry services, managed DNS, and mobile Web services. For more information on Afilias services, visit www.afilias.info.

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. The National Cyber Security Alliance, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about.

