Loans of $1.87 billion as of December 31, 2016, including loans acquired from Lake National Bank, which closed in July 2016, of $122.3 million, compared to loans of $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2015. Organic loan growth in 2016 was 10.6%.

Deposits of $2.02 billion as of December 31, 2016, including deposits acquired from Lake National Bank of $139.8 million, compared to deposits of $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2015. Organic deposit growth in 2016 was 3.2%.

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis of 3.78% for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to 3.73% for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Net income of $20.5 million, or $1.42 per share, in 2016, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $1.54 per share, in 2015.

Pre-tax income of $27.8 million in 2016, compared to pre-tax income of $30.4 million in 2015. Pre-tax income excluding the effects of realized gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities and certain one-time costs as disclosed in the non-GAAP reconciliation within the financial tables was $30.4 million in 2016, compared to $30.2 million in 2015.

Book value per share of $14.64 as of December 31, 2016 increased 4.5% compared to book value per share of $14.01 as of December 31, 2015.

Tangible book value per share of $11.76 as of December 31, 2016 decreased 1.7% compared to tangible book value per share of $11.96 as of December 31, 2015, primarily as a result of the additional intangible assets associated with the acquisition of Lake National Bank as disclosed in the non-GAAP reconciliation within the financial tables. In addition, approximately $0.14 per share of the tangible book value decline on a year-over-year basis is due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income, largely a result of the higher interest rate environment.

Non-performing assets of $16.4 million, or 0.64% of total assets as of December 31, 2016, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2015.

In the third quarter of 2016, CNB received regulatory approval to conduct business in the state of New York as Bank on Buffalo, a division of CNB Bank. CNB opened a loan production office in Buffalo, New York in May 2016 and has plans to open a full-service location in downtown Buffalo in the first quarter of 2017 and close the loan production office. Full-service locations in Williamsville, New York and Orchard Park, New York will open in the second quarter of 2017.

On January 20, 2017, CNB announced the sale of its bank branch located in Mt. Hope, Ohio with approximately $6.5 million of deposits and $7.5 million in loans to First Federal Community Bank of Dover, Ohio for a deposit premium of 8.0%. Consummation of the branch sale is subject to a number of closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed on or before May 31, 2017.

Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, "The fourth quarter gave us great loan growth of 15.6% annualized. The growth will provide a positive impact in the first quarter of 2017, but did create a substantial addition to our loan loss provision in the fourth quarter. With the majority of our infrastructure projects now in place, CNB is poised to direct our efforts toward increased profitability and return to more favorable returns of equity and assets. In addition, the shareholders saw a nice increase in share price during the fourth quarter, giving shareholders a total return in 2016 of 53%."

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis was 3.84% and 3.78% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, compared to 3.73% for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. Net accretion included in loan interest income related to acquired loans was $1.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, resulting in an increase in the net interest margin of 20 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively. Net accretion included in loan interest income related to acquired loans was $358 thousand and $2.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015, resulting in an increase in the net interest margin of 8 basis points and 11 basis points, respectively. In late September 2016, CNB issued $50 million of subordinated debt to help support balance sheet growth. The interest expense on the subordinated debt was $783 thousand for the 3 months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Throughout the current interest rate cycle, CNB has been able to gradually lower its cost of funds, primarily through disciplined deposit pricing and refinancing of long-term borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 69 basis points during the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to 71 basis points during the year ended December 31, 2015.

Asset Quality

During the year ended December 31, 2016, CNB recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.1 million, as compared to a provision for loan losses of $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The provision for loan losses was $2.1 million and $668 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively. Net chargeoffs during the year ended December 31, 2016 were $4.6 million, as compared to net chargeoffs of $3.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2015, and the ratio of net chargeoffs to average loans was 0.27% and 0.22% for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The increase in chargeoffs in 2016 compared to 2015 was primarily attributable to consumer loans held in CNB's consumer discount company, Holiday Financial Services Corporation. CNB Bank net chargeoffs totaled $1.7 million and $1.5 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Holiday Financial Services Corporation net chargeoffs totaled $2.9 million and $1.7 million in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, CNB identified a commercial real estate loan that, while performing in accordance with its contractual terms and current with scheduled principal and interest payments, is showing sufficient signs of weakness to be classified as impaired. As of December 31, 2016, the principal balance of the loan is $6.2 million, and the specific loan loss reserve recorded during the quarter is $1.0 million.

Non-Interest Income

Excluding the effects of securities transactions, non-interest income was $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $16.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities were $1.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $666 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2015. Net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities were $503 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $213 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2015.

Non-Interest Expenses

Throughout 2016 and 2015, CNB made numerous infrastructure, personnel, and technology investments to facilitate its continued growth. Total non-interest expenses were $16.5 million and $67.1 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $15.4 million and $58.8 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. In order to better serve our customers and improve operational efficiencies, CNB completed a core processing system upgrade in May 2016. Included in non-interest expenses in 2016 are $3.7 million of non-recurring items, with costs associated with our core processing system upgrade of $1.7 million, merger related expenses of $486 thousand, and a prepayment penalty associated with the early payoff of long-term borrowings of $1.5 million. Costs for similar items in 2015 totaled $416 thousand in the aggregate.

Salaries and benefits expense increased $2.6 million, or 8.9%, during the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to the year ended December 31, 2015. As of December 31, 2016, CNB had 486 full-time equivalent staff, compared to 436 full-time equivalent staff as of December 31, 2015. The staff added during this period included both customer-facing personnel such as business development and wealth management officers, as well as support department personnel. In addition, CNB retained 20 employees in connection with its acquisition of Lake National Bank.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, CNB recorded an expense related to its directors and executive deferred compensation plan of $560 thousand, compared to an expense of $108 thousand that was recorded for the first nine months of 2016. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in CNB's stock price from $21.16 at September 30, 2016 to $26.74 at December 31, 2016 since the most significant component of the plan's valuation is phantom CNB stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business.

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------------------ ------------------------------ (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) % % 2016 2015 change 2016 2015 change ----------- ----------- ------ ----------- ----------- ------ Income Statement ------------ Interest income $ 24,818 $ 21,994 12.8% $ 94,315 $ 87,178 8.2% Interest expense 3,809 3,066 24.2% 13,028 12,471 4.5% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income 21,009 18,928 11.0% 81,287 74,707 8.8% Provision for loan losses 2,111 668 216.0% 4,149 2,560 62.1% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,898 18,260 3.5% 77,138 72,147 6.9% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,148 749 53.3% 4,297 4,442 -3.3% Other service charges and fees 702 1,160 -39.5% 2,539 3,089 -17.8% Wealth and asset management fees 789 866 -8.9% 3,087 2,977 3.7% Net realized gains on available- for-sale securities - 102 NA 1,005 666 50.9% Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities 238 108 120.4% 503 (213) NA Mortgage banking 389 262 48.5% 1,095 746 46.8% Bank owned life insurance 276 342 -19.3% 1,083 1,194 -9.3% Card processing and interchan- ge income 897 875 2.5% 3,396 3,417 -0.6% Other 185 252 -26.6% 686 776 -11.6% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- interest income 4,624 4,716 -2.0% 17,691 17,094 3.5% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 8,289 7,853 5.6% 32,194 29,563 8.9% Net occupancy expense of premises 2,132 1,643 29.8% 8,064 7,000 15.2% FDIC insurance premiums 180 321 -43.9% 1,229 1,278 -3.8% Core Deposit Intangible amortizat- ion 346 230 50.4% 1,125 1,008 11.6% Prepayment penalties - long- term borrowings - - NA 1,506 - NA Core processing conversion costs 96 108 -11.1% 1,693 108 1467.6% Merger costs 5 308 -98.4% 486 308 57.8% Card processing and interchan- ge expenses 219 570 -61.6% 1,889 2,295 -17.7% Other 5,188 4,353 19.2% 18,932 17,192 10.1% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- interest expenses 16,455 15,386 6.9% 67,118 58,752 14.2% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 7,067 7,590 -6.9% 27,711 30,489 -9.1% Income tax expense 2,027 2,082 -2.6% 7,171 8,292 -13.5% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 5,040 $ 5,508 -8.5% $ 20,540 $ 22,197 -7.5% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Average diluted shares outstanding 14,394,109 14,345,926 14,374,260 14,338,737 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.38 -7.9% $ 1.42 $ 1.54 -7.8% Cash dividends per share $ 0.165 $ 0.165 0.0% $ 0.660 $ 0.660 0.0% Payout ratio 47% 43% 46% 43% Average Balances ------------ Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,836,234 $ 1,553,980 $ 1,717,224 $ 1,460,163 Total earning assets 2,353,892 2,130,412 2,261,403 2,093,852 Total assets 2,522,410 2,268,570 2,420,240 2,231,881 Total deposits 2,014,248 1,827,710 1,950,014 1,849,203 Shareholders' equity 214,142 202,130 212,058 197,687 Performance Ratios (quarterly information annualized) ------------ Return on average assets 0.80% 0.97% 0.85% 0.99% Return on average equity 9.41% 10.90% 9.69% 11.23% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.84% 3.73% 3.78% 3.73% Loan Charge- Offs ------------ Net loan charge-offs $ 1,484 $ 1,167 $ 4,556 $ 3,196 Net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.32% 0.30% 0.27% 0.22%

The following is a non-GAAP disclosure of pre-tax net income excluding the effects of net realized gains on the sale of available for sale securities and one-time expenses including prepayment penalties on long-term borrowings, core processing conversion costs, and merger costs:

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------------- ------------------------- (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) % % 2016 2015 change 2016 2015 change -------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- Pre-tax net income, GAAP basis $ 7,067 $ 7,590 -6.9% $27,711 $30,489 -9.1% Net realized (gains) losses on available- for-sale securities - (102) -100.0% (1,005) (666) 51.2% Prepayment penalties - long-term borrowings - - NA 1,506 - NA Core processing conversion costs 96 108 -11.1% 1,693 108 1467.6% Merger costs 5 308 -98.4% 486 308 57.8% -------- ------- ------- ------- Pre-tax net income, non-GAAP $ 7,168 $ 7,904 -9.3% $30,391 $30,239 0.5% ======== ======= ======= =======

(unaudited) (unaudited) September December December 31 30 31, % change versus ---------------- 12/31/1 2016 2016 2015 9/30/16 5 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------- ------- (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Ending Balance Sheet Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,870,870 $ 1,800,858 $ 1,577,798 3.9% 18.6% Loans held for sale 10,194 2,814 1,381 262.3% 638.2% Investment securities 500,693 511,388 550,619 -2.1% -9.1% FHLB and other equity interests 19,186 18,334 15,921 4.6% 20.5% Other earning assets 2,246 2,117 3,959 6.1% -43.3% ----------- ----------- ----------- Total earning assets 2,403,189 2,335,511 2,149,678 2.9% 11.8% Allowance for loan losses (16,330) (15,703) (16,737) 4.0% -2.4% Goodwill 38,730 38,967 27,194 -0.6% 42.4% Core deposit intangible 2,854 3,200 2,395 -10.8% 19.2% Other assets 145,378 177,969 122,606 -18.3% 18.6% ----------- ----------- ----------- Total assets $ 2,573,821 $ 2,539,944 $ 2,285,136 1.3% 12.6% =========== =========== =========== Non interest- bearing deposits $ 289,922 $ 293,049 $ 263,639 -1.1% 10.0% Interest-bearing deposits 1,727,600 1,730,732 1,551,414 -0.2% 11.4% ----------- ----------- ----------- Total deposits 2,017,522 2,023,781 1,815,053 -0.3% 11.2% Borrowings 237,004 205,202 220,515 15.5% 7.5% Subordinated debt 70,620 70,620 20,620 0.0% 242.5% Deposits held for sale 6,456 - - NA NA Other liabilities 30,435 24,852 27,035 22.5% 12.6% Common stock - - - NA NA Additional paid in capital 77,737 77,543 77,827 0.3% -0.1% Retained earnings 134,295 131,643 123,301 2.0% 8.9% Treasury stock (127) (163) (1,114) -22.1% -88.6% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (121) 6,466 1,899 -101.9% NA ----------- ----------- ----------- Total shareholders' equity 211,784 215,489 201,913 -1.7% 4.9% ----------- ----------- ----------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,573,821 $ 2,539,944 $ 2,285,136 1.3% 12.6% =========== =========== =========== Ending shares outstanding 14,467,815 14,465,210 14,408,430 Book value per share $ 14.64 $ 14.90 $ 14.01 Tangible book value per share (*) $ 11.76 $ 11.98 $ 11.96 Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (*) 6.72% 6.94% 7.64% Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.87% 7.71% 8.73% Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.28% 9.43% 10.90% Tier 1 risk based ratio 10.33% 10.52% 12.14% Total risk based ratio 13.83% 14.11% 13.18% Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 15,329 $ 15,325 $ 12,159 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 10 70 105 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- performing loans 15,339 15,395 12,264 Other real estate owned 1,057 1,147 925 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total non- performing assets $ 16,396 $ 16,542 $ 13,189 =========== =========== =========== Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 8,710 $ 8,870 $ 9,304 Non-performing TDR loans (**) 3,120 3,202 5,637 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total TDR loans $ 11,830 $ 12,072 $ 14,941 =========== =========== =========== Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.88% 0.92% 0.84% Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.64% 0.65% 0.58% Allowance for loan losses / Loans 0.87% 0.87% 1.06%

* - Tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders' equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. CNB believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). ** - Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) December 31 September 30 December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- ------------- Shareholders' equity $ 211,784 $ 215,489 $ 201,913 Less goodwill 38,730 38,967 27,194 Less core deposit intangible 2,854 3,200 2,395 ------------- ------------- ------------- Tangible common equity $ 170,200 $ 173,322 $ 172,324 ============= ============= ============= Total assets $ 2,573,821 $ 2,539,944 $ 2,285,136 Less goodwill 38,730 38,967 27,194 Less core deposit intangible 2,854 3,200 2,395 ------------- ------------- ------------- Tangible assets $ 2,532,237 $ 2,497,777 $ 2,255,547 ============= ============= ============= Ending shares outstanding 14,467,815 14,465,210 14,408,430 Tangible book value per share $ 11.76 $ 11.98 $ 11.96 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 6.72% 6.94% 7.64%

