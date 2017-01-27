LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Nemesia S.a.r.l. ("Nemesia"), 40 Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, 100% of the shares of which are owned by Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), two companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, announced today that, pursuant to a corporate reorganization, it has acquired 37,557,844 common shares of Lundin Mining Corp. ("LMC" or the "Company") - (TSX: LUN)(OMX: LUMI) from Lorito and 54,964,854 common shares of LMC from Zebra to hold a total of 92,522,698 common shares of the Company representing 12.78% of the issued and outstanding shares of LMC. Pursuant to the reorganization, Lorito and Zebra received Class C shares in the capital of Nemesia in exchange for the shares of LMC transferred to Nemesia and as a result Lorito and Zebra hold 100% of the outstanding Class C shares of Nemesia. The common shares of LMC had a deemed value of Cdn$8.07 for purposes of the reorganization.

Nemesia has acquired the shares of LMC for investment purposes and may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in LMC depending upon the business and prospects of LMC and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574

Contacts:

Aksel Azrac

Telephone Number: 011 41 22 595 1875

Fax: 011 41 22 595 1800



